Milwaukee Police investigating possible overnight abduction

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a possible overnight abduction that happened at about 2:20 A.M., on Sunday, April 15, 2018, on the 4300 block of West Marion St.

According to Milwaukee Police, occupants of a black vehicle pulled a driver out of a white vehicle and began to beat him in the roadway.

Police say a citizen reports that the suspects then put the victim in the trunk of the white vehicle.

Suspects then entered both vehicles and drove away with the victim in the trunk of the white car.

Police released video of the incident -- which can be viewed above.

Anyone with information should call police at: 414-935-7360