Milwaukee Police investigating homicide on N. 13th St., Medical Examiner's Office says

Sal Dendik/TMJ4
MPD Squad
Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 11:06:09-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the homicide of a man on N. 13th St., according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene Friday morning, according to a post shared on Twitter.

There's no word yet from police on what led up to the homicide, or the status of any potential suspects.

An autopsy on the adult male victim will be performed Monday, the Medical Examiner's Office says.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

