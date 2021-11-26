Milwaukee Police investigating homicide on N. 13th St., Medical Examiner's Office says

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the homicide of a man on N. 13th St., according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene Friday morning, according to a post shared on Twitter.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult male in 3800 blk of N. 13. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy on Monday. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) November 26, 2021

There's no word yet from police on what led up to the homicide, or the status of any potential suspects.

An autopsy on the adult male victim will be performed Monday, the Medical Examiner's Office says.

