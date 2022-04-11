Milwaukee Police investigating homicide of 51-year-old man

Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The incident took place on the 2900 block of N. Palmer Street where a 51-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot. Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

