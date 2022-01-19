Milwaukee police investigating homicide after man's body found in car in Cambridge

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 20th and Fairmount on Monday.

According to police, it happened around 2:20 a.m.

A 34-year-old Kaukauna man was fatally shot and his body was found in a vehicle in Cambridge.

A 28-year-old Hartland woman was arrested in connection to the incident, police say.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are seeking additional known suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

