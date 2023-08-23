Milwaukee police investigating City Hall bomb threat

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a bomb threat at City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Police say the threat occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on the 200 block of Wells Street. Officers and police K-9s searched the area and did not find any individuals or objects.

Police are now seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

