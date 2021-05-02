Milwaukee Police investigating 4 shootings, 2 fatal, Sunday morning

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating four separate shootings between 4:50a.m. and 11:00a.m. Sunday morning.

First, police responded to a shooting near 92nd and Sheridan on the city's northwest side just before 5:00a.m.

There, police found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot and died from her injuries.

Then, just before 5:30, police responded to another fatal shooting in the area of 37th and Marion. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's office says the victim is an apparent child.

Around 9:15a.m., Milwaukee police were called to the area of 96th and Beatrice for a shooting where a 21-year-old man was found with non life-threatening injuries.

Last, police responded to the neighborhood near 13th and Burleigh.

Police say a 41-year-old woman at that scene also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Autopsies for the victims in the two fatal shootings are scheduled for Monday.

These shootings come on the heels of four other shootings in Milwaukee this weekend and an impromptu press conference held by Mayor Tom Barrett and other city leaders addressing recent violence in the city on Monday.

