Milwaukee police investigate triple shooting at apartment complex

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning near Van Buren Street and Pleasant Street.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. All three victims are 27 years old.
One victim was shot and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two additional victims were also taken to local hospitals.
Police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection with the shooting. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.
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