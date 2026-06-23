Milwaukee police investigate triple shooting at apartment complex

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning near Van Buren Street and Pleasant Street.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. All three victims are 27 years old.

One victim was shot and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two additional victims were also taken to local hospitals.

Police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection with the shooting. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

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