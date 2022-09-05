Milwaukee police investigate three Sunday shootings; 3 injured

MILWAUKEE — Three people were injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, police say.

5th and Hadley

A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 5th and Hadley around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Unknown location

Police say a 22-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police are investigating the location of the shooting.

12th and Atkinson

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 12th and Atkinson around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances leading up to all three shootings. Police are also seeking suspects in each incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Early Monday morning, two people from Chicago were shot and injured in a shooting near Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and State Street.

On Friday evening near Edison and Juneau, a suspect died and a bystander was injured after a shootout between police and a homicide suspect.

