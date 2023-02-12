Milwaukee Police investigate the death of a 1-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police said police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl.

Police said it happened Saturday, just before 9:30 a.m. near 58th and Hadley in Milwaukee.

Police say the infant arrived at a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the baby's death are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

