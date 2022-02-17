Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee police investigate string of car break-ins in Bay View, 1 arrested

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
milwaukee police department.JPG
Posted at 6:50 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 19:50:58-05

BAY VIEW, Wisc. — Milwaukee police are investigating a string of car break-ins that happened early Wednesday morning near Kinnickinnic and Bay in the Bay View neighhborhood.

Police say suspects entered a locked apartment building parking garage and entered several vehicles and stole property shortly after 12 a.m.

A 32-year-old Milwaukee was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police are seeking an additional unknown suspect.

Several cars were broken into near 34f and Lapham overnight Tuesday. Shattered glass and busted car windows were spotted lining the block Tuesday morning.

Residents in neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s south side said they are fed up following a spree of car break-ins.

“It has me kind of angry, not going to lie,” said resident Tony Santos.

In the Walker’s Point neighborhood, more of the same. Santos said he confronted car burglars in the past.

“They were across the street. I came out yelling, ‘You need to leave. Don’t come on this block,' and I haven’t seen them since,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing