Milwaukee Police investigate aggravated battery near 14th and National

MILWAUKEE — Police say an investigation is underway after an "aggravated battery" sent a person to the hospital fighting for their life.

Police told TMJ4 News that the battery happened at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of National Avenue. That's in Milwaukee's Walker's Square neighborhood.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say they're still working to identify the victim.

Police also said they're seeking unknown suspects as the investigation continues.

Originally, Police told TMJ4 News this was being investigated as a shooting. Police later issued a correction saying this is an "aggravated battery" investigation.

Anyone with information can call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

