Milwaukee Police investigate homicide of 20-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating the homicide of a 20-year-old man.

According to MPD, the location and time of the homicide are unknown at this time but police are investigating. The victim had been taken to a local hospital where he died.

Milwaukee police said an investigation into the homicide is underway, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

