Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee Police investigate homicide of 20-year-old man

Police said the location of the homicide is unknown at this time.
Milwaukee police
TMJ4
Milwaukee police, file image.
Milwaukee police
Posted at 5:14 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 06:14:27-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating the homicide of a 20-year-old man.

According to MPD, the location and time of the homicide are unknown at this time but police are investigating. The victim had been taken to a local hospital where he died.

Milwaukee police said an investigation into the homicide is underway, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News