Milwaukee Police investigate arson Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating an arson that happened Wednesday, January 16 around 11 p.m. near 18th and Keefe.
According to an email from MPD, five people, ranging in age from four months to 30 years old, were inside the home at the time. No one was hurt.
Police have determined the cause of the fire to be arson, and a 56-year-old was arrested.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
