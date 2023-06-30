Milwaukee police flyers try to build trust and gather tips to solve gun crimes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents who receive a police flyer hanging on their door are seeing part of the department's enhanced neighborhood canvassing efforts.

The door hangers, which may go out after a homicide or non-fatal shooting, are one piece to the Milwaukee Police Department's (MPD) violent crime plan released earlier this year.

"It's kind of old-fashioned but I think it's still usable," resident Dana Jackson said.

"I think it's a hit or miss. I do think that it's worth trying," said Danielle Langer.

The flyer includes a number for police, another number for Crimestoppers to make anonymous tips, and a QR code you can scan with your phone.

Officers distribute the flyers on a case-by-case basis depending on if investigators need more information on a crime.

"It has just been very helpful to get the word out. Not many people will go to MPD's Facebook," MPD community engagement manager Marcey Patterson said.

Patterson and MPD chief of staff Heather Hough explained that door hangers provide a police presence, help build trust, and show people of all ages how to report information under the radar.

"Some people may be skeptical about speaking to police when they come knocking on the door after a crime occurs because they don't want to be seen by the bad guy, talking to the police and giving information," Hough said. "People will feel more comfortable to provide that information after the police go away and nobody’s watching."

When we asked how successful it has been, Hough said they are not tracking the responses tied to the flyers.

"The most important information we need is information about a crime that's occurring so we can solve those crimes for communities. Therefore, how they got information to call it in as secondary to that purpose," Hough added.

However, MPD says they are hearing from the community.

"I work very closely with the community liaison officers and officers at the district level. A lot of them have also told me that it seems to be working. Community members are very appreciative," Patterson said.

So far this year MPD has reported 413 non-fatal shootings alone, up slightly from the last two years.

With so many modes of communication, Hough and Patterson welcomed residents to share creative solutions to help them get information out. Suggestions can be sent to mpdnews@milwaukee.gov.

