Milwaukee Police, FBI looking for information in unsolved homicide of transgender woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department and the FBI Milwaukee Field Office are asking the public for information regarding the 2022 murder of Brazil Johnson, a transgender woman.

Johnson, 28, was shot and killed near N. Teutonia and W. Garfield Avenues on June 15, 2022.

The agencies say they are "seeking anyone with information regarding the homicide, or can identify the individual in the attached photos." You can see those photos above.

Just days after Johnson's murder, Milwaukee police and city leaders issued call to action, sharing a public plea at city hall.

“Help us find out who did this,” said Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, a proud member of the LGBTQ community. “Transgender Black and Brown women suffer higher rates of violence than their straight counterparts, as well as their lesbian, gay and bisexual counterparts.”

Johnson’s death hit especially close to home for Zamarripa and other allies.

“If anyone has any information, please come forward,” said Milwaukee Police Capt. Raymond Bratchett. “Sometimes even the smallest piece of information can be the break that we need in these cases.”

If you have any information, please call the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip