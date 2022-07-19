Watch Now
Milwaukee Police Department to receive over 200 first responder bags

Bags to contain books to give to children at crime scenes
Posted at 4:00 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 05:00:34-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) will receive over 200 first responder bags as pat of the REACH-A-Child program, according to AT&T.

The bags are from a $11,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation. Representatives will deliver the bags to MPD on Tuesday.

The bags have a variety of children's books to give to kids at the scene of an accident, house fire, or other crisis. According to AT&T, the goal is to help redirect the children's attention from the crisis and provide them with an educational escape from their fear.

Each REACH BAG will have 15 books and 10 drawstring backpacks. MPD will also get 1,000 extra books to help replenish the bags.

