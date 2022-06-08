Milwaukee Police Department launches new school safety app

MILWAUKEEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) announced Wednesday it has launched a school safety smartphone app to help keep Milwaukee students safe and informed.

According to MPD, the free iOS and Android application will notify students of public safety incidents that occur nearby their schools, and provide students with the ability to notify the Milwaukee Police Department of suspicious activity.

The app allows police to send geo-fenced push notification alerts when a public safety issue occurs nearby a school. This includes texts, photos,, videos, documents, and voice recordings.

Students will be able to submit real-time tips about suspicious activity. They can also begin an anonymous two-way text conversation with an MPD officer.

“We are extremely excited to have launched a new initiative with Atlas One,” said Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman. “We now have the ability to send real-time incident and crime notifications to an area as small as a school, allowing us to get the right information to the right people in real-time. This technology will help keep our most vulnerable population, our youth, safer.”

While Atlas One is available for all Milwaukee residents to stay connected with MPD, it has some specific school safety features. “We’ve made sharing suspicious activity tips with the Milwaukee Police Department as easy as sending a text or Instagram message to a friend,” said Jamieson Johnson, Vice President of Atlas One. “As the saying goes, if you see something, say something. Atlas One gives students the ability to make a difference in keeping their schools safe.”

According to MPD, here is how it works:

Download the free iOS [apps.apple.com] or Android [play.google.com] Atlas One App

Tap “GET STARTED” to create your Atlas One profile

Share your location or add favorite places, such as your school, to get geo-fenced alerts

If an alert occurs nearby your current location, or your school, the app will send a push notification alert

Users can easily share anonymous crime tips and suspicious activity, and even enter into a two-way text conversation

MPD partnered with Atlas One for the app.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip