Milwaukee Police Department confronts protesters opposed to Biden, his support of Israel

Jenna Rae, TMJ4 News
Posted at 12:36 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 13:36:48-05

Several dozen protesters took to the streets this morning during President Biden's Wednesday visit to Milwaukee.

The protesters say they're pro-Palestine and want Biden to stop supporting Israel in the ongoing conflict. They claim Biden has failed them.

Several dozen Milwaukee Police officers arrived around 11:40 am to confront the protesters.

They were armed with batons. They also lined the streets with trucks and what appeared to be armored vehicles.

