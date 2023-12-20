Milwaukee Police Department confronts protesters opposed to Biden, his support of Israel

Several dozen protesters took to the streets this morning during President Biden's Wednesday visit to Milwaukee.

The protesters say they're pro-Palestine and want Biden to stop supporting Israel in the ongoing conflict. They claim Biden has failed them.

Several dozen Milwaukee Police officers arrived around 11:40 am to confront the protesters.

They were armed with batons. They also lined the streets with trucks and what appeared to be armored vehicles.

