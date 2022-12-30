MPD Community Briefing released on police shooting of man in Riverwest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) released a Community Briefing on Friday regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened in the Riverwest neighborhood in November.

Milwaukee police responded to Booth and Meinecke for a welfare check on Monday, Nov. 14 around 12:15 a.m. An arriving officer was let inside by a 31-year-old man. Soon after, police say the officer found a 75-year-old Milwaukee woman dead.

The officer tried to detain the man but he resisted and a struggle began. As previously reported, the man armed himself with "a pole and weight". After the man refused to drop the weapons, the officer then discharged his firearm and struck the man. The man was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The officer involved was placed on administrative duty. On Dec. 5, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office (DA) found the officer's use of force justified. The DA also issued criminal charges against the suspect.

Neighbors previously told TMJ4 that the 75-year-old woman suffered from dementia and was living with the 31-year-old man, who was allegedly her cousin.

"The Community Briefing video series was created by MPD to promote transparency and accountability with the public and to provide relevant information about critical incidents.," MPD said in a statement on Friday. "MPD’s goal is to continue to release relevant video regarding critical incidents within a reasonable amount of time after the incident unless releasing such video would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation."

