Milwaukee police celebrate partnership with elementary school with a game of kickball

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Milwaukee Police Department's 4th district took on their biggest challenge yet Friday afternoon.

Officers went one-on-one with the teachers of Rocketship Transformation Prep in a good old-fashioned game of kickball.

"I think today went amazingly well," said Jesus Ortiz, Captain of the 4th district.

The showdown was part of a final celebration for the year-long partnership the department has with the elementary school to create a closer relationship with not only the children, but the entire community.

"We had to cheer and make posters and then eat the ice cream. They are really cool, because they help people," said second-grader, Amiyah Payne.

Student talks about MPD kickball tournament

Ortiz says allowing kids to see officers in a different light is critical to showing them that they're on their side.

"I really want them to see that it's not the us versus them mentality. We are here as a part of this community, as a part of the neighborhood."

"Especially with our Black and Brown kids, we want to make sure that they are running to the police when they need help instead of running away from them," said Rocketship Transformation Prep assistant principal, Mia Harvey.

And if officers had any doubt that they got through to these kids, well, the smiles spoke for themselves.

"I would say it was successful, so I'm willing to bet that we are going to do this again," said Ortiz.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip