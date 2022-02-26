Milwaukee Police Association responds to shooting in District 5 station

The Milwaukee Police Association says officers are stunned that escalating violence against police in the city would come right into one of their own buildings.

“They’re shocked. They’re angry," said Andrew Wagner, the president of the association.

According to police, on Friday afternoon, a man walked into the lobby of District 5 and began shooting at officers.

Police shot back, sending the man running out of the station. Police say they chased him on foot and shot him several times near 6th St. and Locust.

Police have not identified the shooter, but they say he's expected to survive his injuries.

Under state law, West Allis Police is now investigating because this is an officer-involved shooting.

Wagner and the Milwaukee Police Association help officers through these difficult experiences.

“No officer wants to fire their weapon, ever. We had a number of officers that did yesterday and that’s traumatic as well," he said.

There has been a jump in violence against police this year in Milwaukee.

Last month, two Milwaukee Police officers and a Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy were shot multiple times in separate incidents. All three survived.

"We keep encouraging them that we know most of the community has their back," said Wagner. "Poll after poll shows that; that they [the public] respect law enforcement and that they’re there for them.”

As crime increases overall, Wagner says, it's the police and the community who suffer.

“This isn’t just affecting officers. It’s affecting our community and they’re living in a place of crime and disorder and something needs to be changed,” he said.

