Milwaukee police ask for public's help to identify homicide victim

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a homicide victim on Tuesday.

Police say the victim was fatally shot near 12th and Meinecke around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov.7.

The victim is described as an African American man between the ages of 20 and 25. Police say he is 5'4 and 180 pounds with short hair and a trimmed mustache.

The victim has no scars or tattoos. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "Rockstar Original" on top and "Death Tour 1987" on the bottom with two skulls in the middle. The words on the sweatshirt are written in neon green and neon pink. He was also wearing a black t-shirt with pink monsters with yellow bulging eyes, black "Rockstar Original" distressed jeans with writing in neon colors and neon pink lightning, as well as black Air Jordan shoes with a gold trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip