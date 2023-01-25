Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.

Santino's Little Italy came in at No. 46 on the list
Pizza
Ooni
File image of pizza
Pizza
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 10:38:54-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two Wisconsin pizzeria's made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!

Santino's Little Italy, located at 352 E Stewart St, made the list at No. 46 in the country.

According to Yelp, the list was compiled based on businesses listed under the pizza category, and then ranked based on factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Santino's has 286 reviews, with an overall rating of 4.5 stars.

Milwaukee wasn't the only Wisconsin city with a pizzeria to make the list. Novanta, a pizzeria in Madison also made the list at No. 83.

To check out the full list of the best pizzeria's across the country, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower