Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two Wisconsin pizzeria's made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!

Santino's Little Italy, located at 352 E Stewart St, made the list at No. 46 in the country.

According to Yelp, the list was compiled based on businesses listed under the pizza category, and then ranked based on factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Santino's has 286 reviews, with an overall rating of 4.5 stars.

Milwaukee wasn't the only Wisconsin city with a pizzeria to make the list. Novanta, a pizzeria in Madison also made the list at No. 83.

To check out the full list of the best pizzeria's across the country, click here.

