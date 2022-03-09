Milwaukee performing arts organizations update COVID-19 safety requirements

MILWAUKEE — With the recent local mask mandate being lifted, many of Milwaukee’s performing arts organizations have adjusted their COVID-19 safety requirements.

Organizations such as Bel canto, Black Arts MKE, Florentine Opera, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Ballet, Present Music, and Skylight Music Theatre will no longer require COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of negative test within 72 hours of the event for all audience members attending performances beginning on March 14, 2022.

As of March 28, 2022, these organizations will also become mask-optional and replace their current mask-mandatory venue policies.

Other organizations have updated their COVID-19 venue policies for vaccinations and masks with the following timelines:

First Stage: 3/14 end vaccination requirement; 4/3 end mask requirement

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre: mask policies and vaccination requirements remain through April 3 or longer

Milwaukee Film: 3/1 end mask requirement; 3/14 end vaccination requirement

Milwaukee Repertory Theater: 4/4 end mask requirement; 4/4 end vaccination requirement

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: 3/11 end mask requirement; 3/11 end vaccination requirement

Next Act Theatre: April 14 end vaccination requirement; 5/9 end mask requirement

Pabst Theater Group: 3/1 end mask requirement; 3/14 end vaccination requirement

Renaissance Theaterworks: mask policies and vaccination requirements remain through April 3 or longer

Danceworks: no change to current policies

Protocols will vary by organization, and it is important to contact the location ahead of time to gather information on their policies.

“Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have listened to the advice and recommendation of local and national public health experts, and our updated policies align with the new CDC guidelines put in place with the CDC Community Level data,” said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus Performing Arts Center President, and CEO. “Taking a phased approach to rolling back our safety precautions provides an opportunity for patrons to adjust to the new guidelines and make the decisions appropriate for their situation. The health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff remains the top priority for all of us, and we look forward to continuing to host live performances safely throughout the city.”

Original COVID-19 efforts such as state-of-the-art filtration systems, paperless ticketing, and many hand sanitizer stations will continue to be used throughout Milwaukee performing.

