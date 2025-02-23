Milwaukee Panthers face Robert Morris in Sunday afternoon game

Milwaukee Panthers (19-9, 12-5 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (21-8, 13-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch here, listen here, or keep up with live stats here.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Robert Morris after Themus Fulks scored 21 points in Milwaukee's 84-74 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials are 14-2 on their home court. Robert Morris leads the Horizon League with 15.2 assists per game led by Kam Woods averaging 4.9.

The Panthers are 12-5 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Robert Morris is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 8.7 more points per game (79.5) than Robert Morris allows (70.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Prather Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Alvaro Folgueiras is shooting 63.5% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 13.3 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Fulks is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

