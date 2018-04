MILWAUKEE - The Department of Public Works has called for a city-wide overnight snow removal operation from Monday to Tuesday.

The snow removal calls for cars to park on the even side of the street from 11 p.m. on Monday through 6 a.m. on Tuesday so that DPW crews can plow snow efficiently.

DPW has called another overnight snow removal operation for April 16/17. Park on the EVEN side of the street by 11 pm thru 6 am 4/17 unless a posted sign on the EVEN side prohibits. More info here or call (414) 286-CITY. Some MPS lots open at 7 pm tonight: https://t.co/ZkkBTqhsrd pic.twitter.com/lp5gVJOpdX — Milwaukee DPW (@milwaukeedpw) April 16, 2018

There are designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots available to park in during snow removal operations starting at 7 p.m. Vehicles must be removed from the MPS lots by 7 a.m.

Failure to comply with the snow operation may result in a $40 ticket. Your vehicle could be towed if you have multiple outstanding tickets.

The only exception to complying with the operation is if a sign is posted on your street prohibiting parking along the even side.