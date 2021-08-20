Milwaukee organization to host community baby shower for women in need

MILWAUKEE — On Aug. 21, Saving Ourselves Charitable Corporation is hosting a free community baby shower for expecting and new mothers.

Dorthy Williams started the non-profit in 2019 as a way to provide care and extended services to women in need. The organization provides women with baby necessities, free CPR classes, and webinars on health education.

“Compassion and love for moms and families, because sometimes having a baby is not as easy as we think it is. It can be very complicated mentally, emotionally and physically - and spiritually, especially if you don’t have that support system,” said Williams.

Williams said her journey to helping women started when her first baby girl was stillborn, a trauma that changed her life.

According to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention taken from 2015-2017, Black women were twice as likely to experience a stillbirth compared to Hispanic and white females. The study attributes health problems that occurred during pregnancy or underlying health conditions to the statistic. Williams said that's why she is an advocate for helping women understand the importance of pregnancy checkups and ultrasounds.

“To want to educate myself, reach out to more young women and talk to them about their pregnancies and how to empower themselves,” said Williams.

During this journey, she hopes women can open up to her without fear or judgment because she knows what it’s like to walk in their shoes.

“It’s giving them options for them and their family to say this is the point where I change my life,” said Williams.

The baby shower is Saturday from 12-2 p.m. at St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care/Indaba Band Shell at 2450 W. North Ave. in Milwaukee.

If you would like to donate to the baby shower or find out more information on Saving Ourselves Charitable Orginization, email soscharitablecorp@gmail.com.

