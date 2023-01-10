Milwaukee nominated for best riverwalk, urban kayaking in national poll

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee was nominated for both 'best riverwalk' and 'best urban kayaking spot' in USA Today's 10Best reader's award.

According to the list's website, travel experts selected the top 20 cities in various categories covering food, lodging, destinations, travel, and things to do.

The top 10 winners in the categories will be selected by an online poll.

Milwaukee is a contender for the riverwalk contest, described as "cities across the United States have transformed their riverfront areas into multi-use spaces for recreational purposes, cultural activities, dining and nightlife."

Brew City is also a contender for the best urban kayaking spot. "These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities from a new perspective," according to the poll.

The 10 winning riverwalks determined by voters will be announced on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. central time. The 10 winning kayak spots will be announced on Feb. 17.

Naturally, VISIT Milwaukee is trying to get Milwaukee residents pumped up about the poll. "Vote Milwaukee to show all the amazing things the city has to offer!" according to a social media post from VISIT Milwaukee.

In order to vote for Milwaukee, click on the riverwalk and kayaking categories separately, and then kick the large blue button that says 'vote'. You do not need a USA Today account to vote.

