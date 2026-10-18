MILWAUKEE — People gathered at Cathedral Square Park on Saturday for a “No Kings” rally encouraging early voting ahead of Wisconsin’s Nov. 3 election.

“The message was loud and clear: be ready, get out there before November 3,” Andy Guss, a local "No Kings" organizer, said.

The Milwaukee event was part of a nationwide day of action, with more than 2,000 “No Kings: Vote Early” events planned across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Organizers encouraged eligible voters to make a voting plan and learn how to protect their ballots.

“There are a lot of people on the ballot up and down,” Guss said. “It matters quite a bit, even at the local level."

Wisconsin’s in-person, absentee voting begins Oct. 20.

Watch the video report below:

Milwaukee 'No Kings' rally encourages early voting ahead of Nov. 3 election

The "No Kings" movement launched with nationwide protests on June 14, 2025, opposing President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies. While earlier demonstrations focused on opposition to Trump, Saturday’s event put a greater emphasis on voter participation and election protection.

The Milwaukee rally featured an organization fair, speakers, and a march. Volunteers helped attendees find voter registration information, locate polling places and ballot drop boxes, and arrange rides to the polls.

"With my knowledge as a poll worker, I thought I could bring out information," Karen Pauli of Milwaukee said.

"I want to make people aware of early voting, encourage them to vote early, and encourage them to offer an elderly neighbor a ride to the poll too."

The push for early voting comes as Wisconsin’s early mail-in ballot numbers trail those from four years ago.

TMJ4 reporting found the state had received about 80,000 fewer early mail-in ballots than at the same point in 2022.

Claire Grandkowski, of Menomonee Falls, is not old enough to vote but has helped organize voter registration drives at school.

“As someone who’s not old enough to vote, I encourage all of my friends,” Grandkowski said.

Ahead of November, she said students are discussing issues including LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant rights, and control of Congress.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany also held three get-out-the-vote rallies Saturday, with stops in Janesville, Mount Pleasant, and Bristol.

TMJ4 reached out to Tiffany’s campaign about the rallies and for comment on the No Kings event but had not received a response by publication.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesperson Anika Rickard criticized the No Kings events in a statement.

“While Democrats spend the weekend shouting lies, Republicans are hard at work fighting for candidates who will lower costs, get rid of the 400-year property tax increase, and keep our communities safe,” Rickard said.

Milwaukee voters can find early voting hours and locations on the City of Milwaukee’s website.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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