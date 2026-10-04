What to know ahead of the Wisconsin general election

Wisconsin voters will head to the polls in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, which will feature the race for governor and contests for the state Senate and Assembly.

Other notable races on the ballot include lieutenant governor, state treasurer, secretary of state and attorney general, as well as three proposed amendments to the Wisconsin Constitution.

TMJ4 has created a guide to what voters need to know ahead of the election.

Governors race

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The race for governor features a high-profile matchup between Democratic Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany.

Important deadlines

Deadline to register to vote by mail or online: Oct. 14

Absentee ballot request deadline for regular and overseas voters: Oct. 29

Deadline to register in person before Election Day: Oct. 30

How to register to vote

Voters can register online, by mail, in-person at the clerk’s office, or at the polls on Election Day.

To register to vote, you'll need to bring a proof-of-residence document that shows your current address. You can show a hard copy or electronic version on your phone. Proof-of-residence documents include:



A driver’s license or state ID card, if it has your current address

A bank or credit card statement

A paycheck or pay stub

A recent utility bill

A property tax bill or receipt

A residential lease, if it’s valid on the date of registration

A university or college ID card with your photo. This can only be used if you have a fee receipt within the last nine months or if your college provides a housing list to the local clerk

An intake document from a nursing home or assisted living facility

To check your voter registration status, and for more information, visit MyVote .

Find your polling place

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Each municipality has its own polling places. To find your polling place, click here .

Request an absentee ballot

Jim Malewitz/Wisconsin Watch An absentee ballot drop box is shown on Williamson Street in Madison, Wis. on Oct. 17, 2020. Madison is among hundreds of Wisconsin communities that have installed drop boxes to ensure absentee ballots arrive on time for Tuesday’s election.

Anyone registered to vote can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for any reason.

Voters may request their absentee ballot in writing, and online at MyVote.wi.gov . A valid photo ID is required to request an absentee ballot. For more information, click here.

Deadlines for absentee ballots

Morry Gash/AP Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Regular and Overseas Voters: If you are a regular or an overseas voter , your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Indefinitely Confined and Military: If a voter is indefinitely confined , or military and not away from home, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Deadline for Hospitalized Voters: Voters who are in a hospital may request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days preceding the election. Hospitalized electors may request an absentee ballot between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Military, away: If a voter is in the military and away from home, then your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot: If you have already received an absentee ballot, you must return your absentee ballot by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk. Your ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in person in their municipal clerk’s office through Nov. 1. Office hours vary by municipality. Some municipal offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours.

Check MyVote or contact your municipal clerk for absentee voting hours.

What’s on your ballot

Your ballot and local election information are based on where you live. To see what’s on your ballot, click here.

The Wisconsin constitutional amendments on the ballot

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Prohibit Government Closure of Places of Worship During Emergencies Amendment: A vote "yes" supports this amendment, which prohibits the government from closing gatherings at places of worship during declared emergencies, including public health emergencies

Prohibit Government Discrimination or Preferential Treatment Amendment: A vote "yes" supports this amendment, which prohibits the government from discriminating or granting preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.

Prohibit Partial Veto to Increase Tax or Fee Amendment: A vote "yes" supports this amendment, which prohibits the governor from using the partial veto to create or increase any tax or fee.

Tracking your ballot

Paul Sancya/AP According to multiple reports, police in California suspect arson after an official ballot drop box was set on fire in Baldwin Park. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Voters with an active absentee request can check its status online at MyVote.

How votes are counted

Wong Maye-E/AP FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day in Kenosha, Wis., Nov. 3, 2020. A bipartisan bill that would dramatically change how Wisconsin residents choose congressional candidates by asking them to rank their top choices instead of voting for one of two candidates is headed for its first public hearing. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

All ballots are counted on Election Day, including absentee ballots. After the election, local election officials review the poll book that voters signed on Election Day and manually update the voter registration system with who voted in the election.

After a vote is recorded in the voter registration system, voters can verify by checking the My Voting Activity section under " My Voter Info " on MyVote. Clerks are allowed up to 45 days after a general election to record this information in the voter registration system by state statute.

Polling place accessibility

Scott Bauer/AP Photo/Scott Bauer A person walks past a sign for a polling place on the first day of in-person absentee voting for Wisconsin's chaotic Democratic primary for governor Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

The Help America Vote Act (HAVA) requires that every polling place in Wisconsin meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility standards. In addition, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) states that it is committed to ensuring that all polling places in Wisconsin are accessible to all voters.

For more information, contact your municipal clerk, who will have the most up-to-date information about the accessibility features at your polling place.

To report an accessibility concern, click here.

How to report issues or concerns

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Filing a sworn complaint: In Wisconsin, you may submit formal complaints requesting legal action under three distinct processes:



Election Crime (§5.05)

Election Official Abuse or Violation (§5.06)

Violation of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) (§5.061)

Submissions are requests for official investigations and can lead to possible court litigation or prosecution. If voters are unsure if their complaint qualifies, contact the Commission.

Submitting Comments & Concerns: Voters who have a comment, concern, or have had either a positive or negative experience that does not fit under the sworn complaint categories may submit general comments and concerns.

WEC staff will review voter submissions to determine the appropriate course of action. To submit a comment or concern, click here.

To file a formal complaint, click here.

Election results

To view election results, click here.

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