Milwaukee neighbors dig out of nearly 5 inches of snow as DPW cleans up

MILWAUKEE — People across Milwaukee welcomed nearly 5 inches of snow on Friday, considering there has not been a ton of it this season.

"It's about time. It's nice fluffy snow. It's beautiful - I like it," said Levon Watkins.

Milwaukee's Department of Public Works said crews worked to clear main streets overnight into Friday. They hit residential streets when the snow first started, then again after the morning rush hour.

DPW called on contracted end loaders to help with neighborhoods. Since the city has some vacancies in plow operators, DPW pulled some sanitation workers to help, which prompted some delays to trash and recycling pick up.

"Compared to last year I saw way more trucks out than this winter," Watkins said.

"They do their best you know," said Eileen Nyholt.

For garbage and recycling pick up, DPW stressed residents should clear the snow and ice around and on top of the carts to help their crews.

Since a snow emergency will not be declared in Milwaukee, winter parking rules stand.

While the city got to work, so did neighbors.

"It just feels really good to get out here and move snow," Nyholt said while shoveling her sidewalk.

She was grateful that this time it was not the heavy backbreaking snow.

While winter will not end anytime soon, Nyholt keeps some perspective.

"With all the things that are going on in the world, I feel very grateful for having peace in our neighborhood, for having great neighbors and we're having beautiful white snow," Nyholt said.

According to DPW, it generally takes about 48 hours to clean up after a winter storm and they expect that to be the case this time.

