Milwaukee neighborhood stripped of a sense of safety after triple shooting near 21st and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after a triple shooting near 21st and Keefe on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say two other people are seriously injured, including the young boy's great aunt.

Neighbors in the area say a larger police presence is needed to save lives.

A typically busy and vibrant playground sat empty Wednesday with reminders of what happened Tuesday evening.

"It's just sad, it was a baby," one neighbor shared with TMJ4 News."Unbelievable, sad, just angry."

Milwaukee police say suspects in a vehicle fired several shots, hitting a 20-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, and a two-year-old boy. The boy was with his great aunt at the park at the time of the shooting.

Several people TMJ4 News spoke to up and down Keefe were too scared to go on camera due to retaliation concerns. They say the park where the shooting happened is a neighborhood gem. The outlet, where kids loved coming to have fun, is now taken away.

"As a parent, the only thing we could do is protect our kids," one neighbor shared.

TMJ4 spoke to a father who asked us to not show his face. He was outside with his two young children, one who just turned four, a couple of days ago.

When asked if he was okay with sending his kids to play at the park after what happened, he responded, "No. They are never going back down there."

He says the shooting took the sense of safety away from the neighborhood.

"All you can do is pray and keep my kids from down there," he said.

The father says it is difficult to explain to his children why they can't enjoy the park anymore. He says it really comes down to explaining the importance of safety over fun.

Milwaukee police say no one has been arrested in connection to the triple shooting.

