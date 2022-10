MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot Tuesday afternoon near N. 22nd St. and W. Keefe Ave. in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The shooting happened just before 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, only blocks away from nearby Union Cemetery.

All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the shooting, or the conditions of the victims.

