Milwaukee neighborhood safety program expands city-wide

MILWAUKEE — What once started as a pilot program in a few neighborhoods, is now a city-wide effort. Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced the expansion of the Alert Neighbor Program Thursday afternoon.

"No one person, no one entity can do this all themselves. Public safety needs everybody in the game," Mayor Johnson explains.

You might see more Ring doorbell cameras across the city of Milwaukee. It's a city-wide effort to combat crime in the area and make it a lot safer.

"Block clubs can bring together expertise and funding to improve safety in their neighborhoods. That might include lighting, it may include surveillance cameras and neighborhood watch signs," Mayor Johnson says.

The pilot project was launched in 2021 by Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Alderman Russell Stamper. At least eight households in a neighborhood must apply to form a block watch club. Then a contribution of at least $20 to go towards the ring cameras and lighting.

"The beauty of this is not just the camera, it's not just the lights. It's really seeing neighbors and neighborhoods working together,” Alderwoman Coggs explains.

"The community is going to communicate with each other. Neighbors are going to communicate with each other,” Hubbard Riley with the Waico Community explains.

Hubbard Riley is who some would call a trailblazer with this program. He's hoping his Waico Neighborhood can inspire other communities to join in.

"Everybody is going to know that all the neighbors know what’s going on. And it’s not going to be a dark place you can go to, because all the dark shadows are going to be covered. Because the fronts and backs and the alleys are going to be covered with lights," Riley says.

He says his neighborhood has embraced the program, “Our goal here in the Waico community, we’re trying to get anywhere from 70-90% of the area covered. That’s a lot of area.”

This program will be funded through the Office of Community Wellness and Safety. Applications open on Nov. 10 until Dec. 11.

