LOUISIANA — When Honey Lewis moved to St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, with her husband three years ago, she thought she had escaped the snow.

Lewis, a Milwaukee native, woke up Tuesday to nearly a foot of snow in her backyard.

Submitted

"Even the newscasters were like, ‘No, it’s not going to happen,’” Lewis recalled. “And then the weatherman said, ‘I believe yesterday.’”

On Tuesday night, Shannon Sims caught up with Lewis as she shared her midwinter wish list.

You can watch that in the video player below:

Milwaukee native surprised by rare snowfall in Louisiana

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error