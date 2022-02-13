Milwaukee native bringing faith, football together ahead of Super Bowl

Demetra Morgan may be the ultimate Sunday warrior. Her job is to bring together God and football.

"I think I get energy from the end result. Knowing what it's going to look like when it's all done. Knowing that I played a part and a significant role in making it happen," said Morgan.

The Milwaukee native, who now lives in Atlanta, is a project manger with the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, an NFL sanctioned event that airs the day before the Super Bowl.

The show brings together a range of talent, from athletes to singers, and gives people a chance to hear from many of their idols off the field.

This year, the Gospel Celebration is honoring Deion Sanders for his impact on sports at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Morgan's fascination with faith and football began in Milwaukee, like it did for many in the state who support Green Bay.

"We woke up, we went to church, and sometimes we would stay at church all day," she said. "And after church, it was eat some food and sit in front of the television and watch the Packers."

It was hard, Morgan said, to watch Green Bay go down so early in their playoff run this year.

"We were like the football during the New England Superbowl. We were deflated," said Morgan.

But for Morgan, unlike most other Packers fans, the journey to the Super Bowl this year didn't end with that terrible loss to San Francisco.

She's in LA, for the Gospel Celebration, and she packed a suitcase full of Packers gear to wear even though Aaron Rodgers and crew won't be taking the field.

Outside of work, she's also volunteering with the LA Super Bowl Host Committee.

"I tell people all the time, for Super Bowl week, I'm no sleep," said Morgan.

For five to six hours a day, she's been welcoming football fans at LAX and offering them information about Super Bowl-related activities.

"My mantra in life is to help as many people as I can," said Morgan. "God has been extremely good to me and blessed me tremendously."

The volunteer work is also a chance to tell people about the Gospel Celebration. And as far as the Super Bowl, don't ask her for a pick.

"I don't have a second team. I don't have a dog in the fight. I don't actually care who wins because my team is not playing," said Morgan.

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration airs on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, 8 p.m. CST and at 11 p.m. CST. You can find out how to watch on their website.

