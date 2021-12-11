Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Georgia after high-speed chase

MCDONOUGH, Georgia — A Milwaukee homicide suspect was arrested in Georgia after a high-speed chase, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office in McDonough.

The 36-year-old suspect allegedly shot and killed a security guard near 6th and Vine in Milwaukee on Monday.

Wisconsin authorities contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office after tracking the suspect's girlfriend's cellphone. The location reported was a residence in the Georgia county.

The suspect surrendered after deputies boxed his car in on a highway. A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, but officials say it is not clear if that is the weapon that was used in the homicide.

According to police, the suspect was wanted in Wisconsin for murder, aggravated assault, and parole violation. He is now facing additional charges in Henry County for fleeing with the attempt to elude, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and multiple traffic infractions.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip