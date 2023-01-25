Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run

PHOENIX, AZ — A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.

Brandon Gladney, 34, was wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for first-degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Gladney is accused of killing his cousin in Milwaukee in May of 2020. An altercation between Gladney and his cousin was captured on video as they argued outside of a convenience store. Officials say Glandey was seen pointing a gun at his cousin and firing multiple rounds.

U.S. Marshals in Milwaukee requested help from U.S. Marshals in Arizona after receiving a tip that Gladney was staying at a Phoenix home. Task Force members on Tuesday then established surveillance at the home and were able to identify Gladney entering and leaving the home. The home was then surrounded and after multiple commands, Gladney exited the home and was taken into custody.

Gladney is being held at the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix awaiting extradition to Milwaukee County.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Gladney does not have a lengthy criminal history.

