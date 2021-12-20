Milwaukee moves carefully on shift in 911 call handling

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The city of Milwaukee is moving slowly toward diverting some 911 calls away from police.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that a police department task force formed for the purpose has been given a new name and an extended deadline to give the city council a report with recommendations. That’s now April 30.

The task force is to focus on 911 calls involving mental health, substance abuse and homelessness. It includes people from the city’s police and fire departments, the Fire and Police Commission, the Office of Violence Prevention, county mental health and other experts. Many have expertise in mental health.

