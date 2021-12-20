Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee moves carefully on shift in 911 call handling

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Was/ TMJ4 News
Milwaukee police
Posted at 7:08 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 08:08:34-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The city of Milwaukee is moving slowly toward diverting some 911 calls away from police.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that a police department task force formed for the purpose has been given a new name and an extended deadline to give the city council a report with recommendations. That’s now April 30.

The task force is to focus on 911 calls involving mental health, substance abuse and homelessness. It includes people from the city’s police and fire departments, the Fire and Police Commission, the Office of Violence Prevention, county mental health and other experts. Many have expertise in mental health.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale