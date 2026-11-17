MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee mother is searching for answers after her 5-month-old son died at an in-home daycare.

Milwaukee mother seeks answers after 5-month-old son dies at in-home daycare

Milwaukee police say the child was found unresponsive at the daycare on Nov. 5 and later died despite life-saving measures. Police are investigating the death, but say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Savannah Griffin says her son, Gabriel, was a happy baby who was always smiling.

“He was a real happy baby, smiling all the time, kicking his feet," said Savannah. "He was loved. He mattered, and he still matters, and I'm continue to tell his story because it needs to be heard."

Savannah says she wants answers about what happened.

“Like his car seat is still here. His blankets, his clothes, everything. And I feel like I just deserve answers as a mother. Like I just want to find peace with it, as some type of closure," said Savannah.

Savannah says she dropped Gabriel off at “No Place Like L’s House” the morning of Nov. 5. Hours later, she received a call that he wasn't breathing.

According to a pre-hospital report, the Milwaukee Fire Department crews responded to the daycare near 56th Street and Green Tree Road for a pediatric cardiac arrest.

Savannah said Gabriel was rushed to Children's Hospital, where medical teams attempted to save him.

“They worked on him for 30 minutes, which is a long time to just keep trying to do compressions to bring him back, so my heart had broke because I already knew that he was gone, but I just didn't want to accept it," said Savannah.

The medical examiner has not yet determined Gabriel's cause of death. Savannah says it was only Gabriel's eighth day at the daycare.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF), No Place Like L’s House is a licensed family provider with a capacity for eight children.

DCF inspection reports show the daycare has been cited for multiple violations in the past.

In July 2025, inspectors found an infant sleeping in a bouncy chair and a staff member who could not provide CPR certification. The daycare's owner submitted a corrective action plan, according to state records.

In July 2026, the daycare was cited again for a deteriorating outdoor play structure and a broken trampoline. Records do not show how those issues were addressed.

According to the state, the daycare closed the day after Gabriel died and has yet to reopen.

TMJ4 attempted to contact the daycare's owner by phone and visited the home, but no one answered the door or returned the call.

As the investigation continues, Savannah hopes sharing her experience will raise awareness for other parents.

“It needs awareness because, as a mother, as a parent, people need to know just to be be careful where you send your kids to daycare," said Savannah.

Savannah has laid Gabriel to rest, but says she won't rest until she gets answers.

A GoFundMe has been started to support Savannah Griffin and her daughter.

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