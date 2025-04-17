MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee mother, Barbara Thomas, is urging an end to high-speed police chases after the 2022 death of her fiancé, Teion Cooper.

Cooper was killed when a fleeing driver crashed into their car during a police pursuit. Thomas and her children now seek justice in the courts.

The day of the crash, Javon Alexander, a repeat reckless driver, was being pursued by Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies, when he crashed into the car Thomas was driving.

Cooper, a 40-year-old father of six, was pinned beneath their vehicle and died at the scene, leaving Thomas and their then-one-year-old daughter, Miracle, to navigate the aftermath of his sudden loss.

"He meant a lot to a lot of people," Thomas said.

Thomas suffered serious injuries, including a head injury and broken bones. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and has little memory of the horrific event.

Watch: Milwaukee mother files lawsuit against MCSO, calls for end to police chases after fiancé's death

Milwaukee mother files lawsuit against MCSO, calls for end to police chases after fiancé's death

"It’s like you were with somebody, just was with somebody, and all of a sudden they’re gone," she recalled, reflecting on her struggle with grief.

Now, three years later, Thomas is determined to keep her fiancé's memory alive for their daughter.

"I make sure she looks at pictures, videos, everything," Thomas said, ensuring Miracle knows her father, whom she never had a chance to grow up with.

In the wake of her loss, Thomas has filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the two officers involved in the chase, arguing that if the pursuit had not occurred, her fiancé would still be alive.

"[Police chases are] hurting and killing a lot of people," she said.

Julius Andriusis, the attorney representing Cooper's family in the lawsuit, noted the frequency of similar tragic outcomes related to police chases. "It was something that should not have happened," he said. "We’ve seen some other similar incidents also happen. I think it brings accountability for these actions."

Attempts to reach the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for comment on the ongoing lawsuit were unsuccessful.

As legal proceedings unfold, Thomas is focused on healing alongside her children.

"It’s a struggle every day to think about it," she said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error