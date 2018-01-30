Milwaukee mother accused of neglecting daughter, causing her death

AP
1:11 PM, Jan 30, 2018
3 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Charging documents accused a Milwaukee mother of neglect in the death of her 14-year-old daughter who failed to get emergency surgery for a brain infection.

Amina Krouser died last month after living in a home that officials say didn't have heat or running water and was filthy. A medical examiner report says the girl died of medical neglect over an untreated infection that had spread to her brain.

A criminal complaint says her mother, Aziyza Ababneh, declined to give consent for doctors to perform emergency surgery. It says Ababneh beat her daughter with belts and a paddle after she urinated in bed and had trouble walking or responding.

Ababneh has pleaded not guilty to felony child neglect and child abuse.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top