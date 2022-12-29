Milwaukee most expensive large city for utilities based on households: Report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is the most expensive large city for utilities in the U.S. based on the number of households, according to a new report.

Bill-paying website Doxo found in a new study that the average monthly and yearly utility bill in Milwaukee is the largest in the country, at $521 a month and just over $4,000 a year.

The next most expensive cities for utility bills are San Francisco (monthly average at $457), Los Angeles ($449/month), New York ($438/month) and Portland, Oregon ($437/month), according to Doxo.

The top least expensive cities for utilities? El Paso, San Diego, Memphis, Austin and Minneapolis (for those curious, the Twin Cities has a $198/month average utility bill).

Milwaukee's numbers come after Wisconsin utility regulators OK'd rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service.

In our area, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We Energies. We Energies asked for electric rate hikes of 13 percent for residential customers. That increase would cost the average homeowner about $14 more per month starting in January of 2023.

We Energies residential customers will experience an 11 percent increase costing $11 to $12 more per month, according to preliminary numbers from the Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies.

If you need assistance paying your utility bill in Wisconsin, the Public Service Commission has a guide here.

Read Doxo's report below or head to their website.

