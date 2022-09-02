Milwaukee mom releases children's book in memory of her daughter

MILWAUKEE — Losing a child is deeply painful, but Shaneika Janae Baldwin is using the life-changing experience to help others stay "Khloie Strong."

"She was the strongest, most brave little girl that I know, so I always look to her for strength, even though she was only nine, so I always say Khloie Strong," said Shaneika Janae.

Six months after birth, her daughter Khloie was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and other medical conditions that made her what her mom calls "differently-abled."

"I say 'differently-abled' because I always told Khloie that she was able and she was capable."

Today would have been Khloie's 10th birthday and Shaneika is launching a book in her honor.

"I was in my bed crying... I just started writing. I took everything to my mother and brother and they said you can make this into a book."

That's how "Pick Up Your Head Beautiful" was created.

"On your worse days, you stay U-upbeat and not let negative things bring you down. In all things, you will remain T-thankful because you are impeccable. You are I-important, you are F-fearfully and wonderfully made, you are U-unique, you are L-loved, beautiful."

Shaneika has also created a foundation called "Committed To K.A.R.E."

"It's just to help other families who are differently-abled as well to just be a listening ear or some type of resource," said Shaneika.

Through it all, this Milwaukee mother of two remembers that the energy and the love that Khloie possessed can definitely make a difference in the lives of other children and their families.

"In her legacy, I just try to keep going like I would if she was here, to keep myself motivated and stay Khloie strong!"

