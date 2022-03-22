Milwaukee Midnight basketball league launches first ever women's program

MILWAUKEE — For the first time since the Milwaukee Rez’s Midnight Basketball league started, there is now a women’s league.

Midnight Sports League Supervisor Anthony Hagge says people have been asking for a woman’s league for a while now. The pandemic delayed the start, but this year it is here.

“It's really just an open league just to have fun. You know, give something to those players that maybe hadn’t gone to college or aren’t looking to go to college and just get to another level,” says Hagge.

Historically, the league had been billed as a safe place for young people to go to participate in sports and connect them with resources, but it had no option for young women to play.

“Last year, when I was reffing I talked to the guy and said can we do co-ed, can we do women’s, can we get something started” said Kayla Brewer.

A referee for the men’s league and now a player in this league, she’s excited to get this year’s league up and running.

At Monday’s meet at Bradley Tech High School, women were able to participate in a draft of sorts by getting on the court so the teams already established could recruit more players.

Coach Danitra Lewis says this league is a great way to keep women active and out of trouble.

“Now that we are actually doing this and all the girls are coming out, it’s exciting. I’m happy that there are girls that want to play and compete,” says Lewis.

The only requirements to play in the Midnight basketball league from Milwaukee Rec, are that you are a Milwaukee resident between the ages of 17-29 and not currently enrolled in high school. You can find more information here.

