Milwaukee Metro ranks in top 25 Best Places for Young Professionals, study finds

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Metro area has ranked as one of the top 25 best places for young professionals, according to a new study from Forbes Advisor.

The study looked at data for 99 major U.S. metros, with four specific focuses in mind: employment and pay, affordability, lifestyle, and cost of living.

According to the study, the Milwaukee Metro area ranked as the 16th best place for young professionals.

The study found renters in Milwaukee and Waukesha had the 12th lowest average rent at $1,139. The unemployment rate in the area is 3.1% and the median income is $42,197.

Forbes Advisor also found Milwaukee Metro has the 50th lowest median home price.

Milwaukee was not the only Wisconsin city to make the top 25. Forbes Advisor listed Madison at No. 22, with a 2.1% unemployment rate, and a median income of 49,743.

The top city for young professionals, Forbes found, was the Des Moines metro area, with a 2.4% unemployment rate and a median income of $47,097.

