Milwaukee mayoral candidates to face off in election forum at Turner Hall Ballroom

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and former Alderman Bob Donovan will face off in an election forum at Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, March 16.

The two are the top finishers in the Feb. 15 primary.

The forum, hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club, will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It is free and open to the public. Registration for in-person attendance is required and seating will be limited.

Milwaukee is on the hunt for a new mayor after former mayor Tom Barrett resigned from the position and became the new ambassador to Luxembourg. Now, the city is one step closer thanks to the conclusion of the Spring Primary Election.

The two will now go head to head in the general election this April. The winner will fill the remaining two years on the term left open by Barrett.

Johnson was born and raised in Milwaukee. He has spent much of his life in local politics and as a community organizer. In 2016, Johnson was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council to represent the 2nd District. In 2020, he was re-elected and chosen to be the Common Council President. He became the acting mayor on Dec. 23 when former Mayor Tom Barrett became Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Donovan was born and raised in Milwaukee. He held various jobs at the beginning of his career. In the 1990s, he became involved in community activism and organization. Donovan became the District 8 alderman in 2008. He served in that position for two decades and retired in 2020. In 2016, he launched an unsuccessful bid for Milwaukee mayor.

