Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett faces key vote for Luxembourg ambassador confirmation

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is up for an important committee vote on Wednesday, Dec. 15 on his nomination for ambassador to Luxembourg.

The United States senate Committee on Foreign Relations will meet at 10 a.m. with several nominees, including Mayor Barrett, who was nominated for by President Joe Biden.

The next big hurdle for Mayor Barrett would be a full vote in the U.S. Senate, which could happen by the end of the year. If the full Senate approves, President Biden can officially appoint Mayor Barrett as ambassador to Luxembourg.

Mayor Barrett previously met with the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in early November. Mayor Barrett was questioned by members of the committee about working with Luxembourg on any issues that may arise with China. Barrett was also asked about dealing with concerns regarding money laundering and tax evasion in Luxembourg.

Mayor Barrett previously said his confirmation as a U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg could potentially take up to nine months.

“It could be nine months, it could be six months, it could be two months,” he said.

It took the previous nominee eight months to be confirmed. If the process takes that long this time around, a 2022 special spring election to replace Barrett wouldn't be likely.

U.S. Ambassadors to Luxembourg in the past 30 years have served in the position between one year and four years.

You can watch a video of the hearing on Dec. 15 by clicking here.

