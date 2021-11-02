U.S. Senate Committee discusses nominating Mayor Barrett to Ambassador to Luxembourg

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations held a hearing for several nominees to U.S. Ambassador positions, including Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who was nominated for the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg by President Joe Biden.

In his opening remarks to the committee, Barrett talked about the connection between Luxembourg and Wisconsin.

"I am especially proud that my home state of Wisconsin is also the home of many people of Luxembourg descent. In fact, it is the home of the Luxembourg American Cultural Center, just a short drive from Milwaukee," Barrett said.

Barrett also talked about working to advance President Biden's plan to combat global climate change with the Luxembourg government.

"As Mayor of Milwaukee, I have chaired the Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence Cities Initiative and have worked to create green solutions to clean up rivers, parks, and brownfields. That is important because it is imperative that we work at all levels of government, domestically and internationally, to support President Biden’s efforts to combat global climate change," Barrett said. "If confirmed, I look forward to working with Luxembourg on this important issue. I will work with Luxembourg to address this challenge in areas where it has a competitive advantage, such as sustainable finance."

Mayor Barrett was questioned by members of the committee about working with Luxembourg on any issues that may arise with China.

Barrett was also asked about dealing with concerns regarding money laundering and tax evasion in Luxembourg.

Members of the Senate committee are able to submit further questions through Wednesday. Nominees, including Barrett, are encouraged to answer as soon as possible to help the confirmation process move along.

The Committee Chair, Senator Tim Kaine, did not say when a vote was expected on the ambassador nominations.

