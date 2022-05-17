Milwaukee mayor, police chief address students' concerns about crime, gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman spoke to students at Roosevelt Middle School on Tuesday.

The mayor and police chief addressed the students' concerns about reckless driving and gun violence in the community.

The visit was prompted by letters from the students. One of the students told TMJ4 News she has lost several family members to reckless driving.

"I think that some people just sit there and steal cars and do all this reckless driving, because they see one person do it and they want to follow the leader and do it," student Nicole Malik-Davis said. "I feel like you shouldn't have to be friends with somebody because you want to do reckless things with other people."

Mayor Johnson said city leaders can't stop the violence alone, stating kids and their parents need to also step up.

